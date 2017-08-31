Spruce-up for West End

Members of the community are invited to take part in a spruce up of Morecambe’s West End.

The ‘West End Spruce Up’ has been organised by new manager of the Co-op on Regent Road, Lily Grantham, who has worked in Morecambe for six years.

Lily said: “I have known about the problems with crime in the West End for a long time but what I didn’t know was just how proud most of the local residents are of the area they live in and a desire to improve it.

“After seeing a post from The Visitor about the state of the area in terms of the litter and weeds we have decided to take the matter into own hands and organise a community effort to improve the area by sprucing it up.

“Everyone is invited, and it’s still in the school holidays so kids are more than welcome to join in!

“Drinks and snacks will be provided by the Co-op and equipment too (gloves, litter pickers, bin liners, high vis jackets).

“We have had a good response from locals so far following Facebook posts by the store’s page, and also talking to the locals shopping in the store.”

The spruce up event will start at Regent Park and follow the main road down towards the promenade, getting down as many side streets as possible depending on how many helpers there and also the alleys if there is chance to.

Lily said: “We have five staff volunteering from our store and two from neighbouring stores so far. Some staff are also bringing their children along to help and we think it would be great to get locals and their children to come and help improve the area they live in to restore that sense of pride. Sometimes all it takes is a catalyst like this with a group getting together with the same goal to really make a huge difference.”The spruce up event is today, Thursday August 31 from 9am-5pm.