Runners pushed to the limit in Morecambe Bay race

Thousands of runners braved the wind and rain as they sprinted across the sands of Morecambe Bay last weekend.

The race marked the start of Rat Race’s Man vs Lakes - an epic 26.2 mile chase starting on the coast at Silverdale before winding north through Grange over Sands and Newby Bridge, to the foothills of Lake Windermere.

Pushing their quads to the limit, athletes racked up a whopping 3000ft of ascent before tearing down a rope swing suspended from a crane.

Entrants then faced short wades, swims, slides and jumps - ending their marathon journey with an assault course floating on the water.

Rat Race Adventure Sports founder Jim Mee said: “This was our second Man vs Lakes event and I think it’s fair to say it gets bigger and better every time.

“A wet and wild day in the Lake District only served to enhance the experience for Rat Racers who had to dig deep in tough conditions to reach the much-deserved beer at the finish.”