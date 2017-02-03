Roadworks expected in Morecambe and Lancaster over the next seven days

Upcoming roadworks in the area are as follows:
Bay Gateway:
Starting Saturday February 4, 24 hours: Lane 2 closure westbound 250 metres before Beaumont roundabout and Lane 2 eastbound 250 metres before Beaumont roundabout - to facilitate safety works.
M6 Junction 34:
Starting February 4, 24 hours: Hard shoulder and lane 1 closure on northbound M6 either side junction 34 slip roads and hard shoulder and lane 1 closure on southbound M6 Northbound side junction 34 slip road - to facilitate communication works.
Caton Road:
Starting Monday February 6 for five days between 9.30am and 3.30pm: two way traffic signals, single lane running - to facilitate street lighting works.
Halton Road:
Starting Monday February 6 for five days between 9.30am and 3.30pm: two way traffic signals, single lane running - to facilitate street lighting works.
A6 Lancaster Road:
Starting Monday February 6 for five days between 9.30am and 3.30pm: two way traffic signals, single lane running - to facilitate street lighting works.
Starting Saturday February 4 for 24 hours: narrow lanes north of Lancaster Road bridge - to facilitate chamberworks.
Torrisholme Road:
Starting Monday February 6 for five days: two way traffic signals, single lane running - to facilitate street lighting works.