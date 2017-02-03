Search

Roadworks expected in Morecambe and Lancaster over the next seven days

Caton Road during the ongoing roadworks. Photo courtesy of Morecambe Bay Movie Makers.

Upcoming roadworks in the area are as follows:

Bay Gateway:

Starting Saturday February 4, 24 hours: Lane 2 closure westbound 250 metres before Beaumont roundabout and Lane 2 eastbound 250 metres before Beaumont roundabout - to facilitate safety works.

M6 Junction 34:

Starting February 4, 24 hours: Hard shoulder and lane 1 closure on northbound M6 either side junction 34 slip roads and hard shoulder and lane 1 closure on southbound M6 Northbound side junction 34 slip road - to facilitate communication works.

Caton Road:

Starting Monday February 6 for five days between 9.30am and 3.30pm: two way traffic signals, single lane running - to facilitate street lighting works.

Halton Road:

Starting Monday February 6 for five days between 9.30am and 3.30pm: two way traffic signals, single lane running - to facilitate street lighting works.

A6 Lancaster Road:

Starting Monday February 6 for five days between 9.30am and 3.30pm: two way traffic signals, single lane running - to facilitate street lighting works.

Starting Saturday February 4 for 24 hours: narrow lanes north of Lancaster Road bridge - to facilitate chamberworks.

Torrisholme Road:

Starting Monday February 6 for five days: two way traffic signals, single lane running - to facilitate street lighting works.