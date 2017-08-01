Patchwork quilt potholes in Heysham

Holidaymakers are having to dodge potholes on a road that ‘looks like a patchwork quilt.’

Moneyclose Lane in Heysham, which leads to Ocean Edge caravan park, is full of potholes and for the past two-and-a-half years, the manager at the caravan park has reported them to try and get something done.

General manager Daniel Thornton said: “The road looks like a patchwork quilt. You can stand a can of pop in one of the holes and it almost disappears.

“It is becoming a real issue for us here at Ocean Edge. Moneyclose Lane is a one mile road that leads all of our holiday home owners, and thousands of holidaymakers, to Ocean Edge to spend their leisure time.

“Some of the holidaymakers have damaged their vehicles driving into the potholes.

“Many of our owners have invested large amounts of money into their lifestyle, and whilst they love the park and all we have on offer, the local council are letting us down with the road that brings everyone here.

“For the last two-and-a-half years whilst I have been at Ocean Edge, Moneyclose Lane has always been an issue with pot holes popping up all the time, the road is horrendous and we have reported on so many occasions it’s untrue.

“For me it’s disappointing that Moneyclose Lane has been left for too many a year to disintegrate so badly.

“Ocean Edge does so much by bringing so many people into the area to aid tourism and local businesses also.”

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: “We’re looking at a programme of repairs for Moneyclose Lane and are due to discuss our proposals with Heysham power station to ensure we take into account access arrangements for their site when deciding how and when to carry out the work.”