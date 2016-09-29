M6 link: upcoming road closures and roadworks

The latest M6 link road closures and roadworks information has just been released.

On Caton Road, Lancaster, there will be a single lane running controlled by traffic signals between Tuesday and Saturday October 4 to 8, between 8pm and 6am.

On the M6 Junction 34 southbound entry and exit slips there will be closures on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday. and Saturday. October 4 to 6, and October 8, between 8pm and 6am.

The M6 Junction 34 northbound exit slip will be closed on Friday October 7, between 8pm and 6am.

The opening of the M6 link to public use is scheduled for October 31.

On October 29 the third and final ‘Welly Walk’ will be held (wellies will not be needed).

Full details are here sjhospice.org.uk/wellywalk.