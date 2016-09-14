M6 link: A6 road closure postponed

A planned closure of the A6 Lancaster Road between September 16 and 19 has been postponed.

The closure has been put back to September 23 to 26 with a further contingency date of September 30 to October 3.

The planned closure for works for the Heysham to M6 link road is for surfacing to both the A6 and footpaths around the new junction with Lancaster Road Bridge.

Access to the Keys public house and residencies will be maintained.

Although diversion signs will be erected, its important drivers familiarise themselves with alternative routes, and plan their journeys ahead.

The sign-posted diversion which needs to accommodate for heavy good vehicles will be as follows.

Traffic heading to Lancaster from Bolton-le-Sands will be diverted at the A6 junction with Coastal Road, and sent along A5105 (Coastal Road/ Marine Road East), left onto Broadway, then onto Morecambe Road (A683) heading to Lancaster before re-joining the A6 near Our Lady’s Catholic High School.

Traffic heading north from Lancaster will be diverted from Greyhound Bridge over the River Lune(A683), passing under Carlisle Railway Bridge on Morecambe Road, then onto Broadway via the Shrimp roundabout, before turning right onto A5105 (Marine Road East/Coastal Road) re-joining the A6 at Bolton-Le-Sands.

Access to Hest Bank Lane businesses and residences will be available from the junction with Throstle Grove / Hasty Brow Road only.

Pedestrian access will be available throughout the closure on sign-posted walkways, however cyclists must dismount.