Local bluebell displays among UK’s best

Two Lancashire woods have been named among the best places to see bluebells in the country.

Masons Wood in Fulwood, Preston, and Hyning Scout in Warton, near Carnforth, have been highlighted by the Woodland Trust for their annual displays of the ‘nations favourite flower’.

Mason's Wood in Fulwood, Preston

Their places in a list of 12 best bluebell woods in northern England was judged on their historic displays of great carpets of bluebells, with a full show set to come into bloom in coming weeks.

Kate Lewthwaite of the Woodland Trust said: “A bluebell wood is one of the unique sights of the British countryside. It can be an indicator of ancient woodland and brings with it rich plant and animal life.

“Recording the appearance of bluebells helps us track the distribution of the nation’s favourite flower across the country and preserve the health of our landscape.”

When bluebells first appear can vary depending on early spring temperatures, so when visitors first see them, they can record them on the Trust’s Big Bluebell Watch survey to help track their arrival across the country. There is currently concern that non-native Spanish bluebells are cross-breeding with English bluebells. The hybrid forms could potentially oust the natives and groups such as the Royal Horticultural Society advise against growing Spanish bluebells in rural gardens.

Visitors to woods are asked to stick to marked trails and avoid trampling bluebells.