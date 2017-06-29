Heysham houses hit by power cuts

Power cuts which have hit properties in Heysham were caused by two underground cable faults.

Electricity North West said 111 properties may be without power until 9pm tonight, Thursday.

A catering van is now onsite to provide free hot food and drink which will be located on Meldon Road at the junction of Willowfield Road in Heysham.

A spokesman for Electricity North West said: “We’ve had two underground cable faults in the area, the first caused the loss of power to 37 customers at 7.45pm last night (Wednesday) and our engineers restored power to those customers at 8.55pm.

“When carrying out the repair we discovered another fault which impacted another 37 customers at 9pm.

“Our engineers worked through the night repairing the fault.

“Unfortunately they had to remove power to 74 customers at 7am this morning for safety and a further 160 customers at 11.20am.

“We restored power to the 160 customers at 12.30pm and we’re currently working to restore the remaining 111 customers.

“At the moment we have a restoration time of 9pm, but we’re working as quickly as we can to restore power sooner if we can.

“We also have a catering van onsite on providing free hot food and drink to local residents and that will be located on Meldon Road at the junction of Willowfield Road from 2pm today, Thursday.

“We would like to thank customers for their support and patience and if anyone needs any more information they can contact us 24/7 on the new national free number 105, or 0800 195 4141 or on Twitter @ElectricityNW.