Friends of Williamson Park members have won an award from the Lancashire Environmental Fund for their work in applying for a £30,000 grant to redevelop the play areas in the park.

Caroline Jackson, leader of the Park Playground Project group, (pictured with Andy Rowatt, LEF Fund Manager and Mike Davison, SUEZ) represented the Friends at the Awards ceremony and received a glass plaque and a cheque for £150 towards Phase 2 of the woodland play area.