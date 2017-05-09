Flower beds go to seed

Flower beds near The Midland hotel remain empty as summer approaches.

Lancaster City Council made the decision to stop planting public flower beds with spring blooms and instead has asked for businesses, residents and community organisations to come forward and adopt a flower bed.

This flower bed near Morecambe Cenotaph has been sponsored by the Winter Gardens. Picture: Michelle Blade.

But no-one has come forward to sponsor the flower beds near The Midland, which will now be just empty soil until summer blooms are planted.

Evelyn Archer, chairman of the Winter Gardens Preservation Trust, who have sponsored a flower bed near the Cenotaph in Morecambe, said: “ I want to see flower beds near The Midland as it is an important site in Morecambe.

“It is very important that they keep flowers there as it is the only part of the promenade with flowers.Morecambe was renowned for its flower beds at one time. For visitors to the town it’s visual. The area of The Midland, the stone jetty and the lifeboat station is a nice area.”

Mark Davies, Chief Officer, (Environmental), said: “As a result of the council needing to make savings over the next few years, a decision was made to stop planting public flower beds with spring blooms and offer the chance for businesses, residents and community organisations to pay for the planting instead by adopting a flower bed. Numerous flower beds in Morecambe were identified as ideal sites and those which were not adopted the first time were not planted. The planting of summer bedding plants remains unaffected and as such all the beds, including those in this area, will soon be filled with summer blooms. “I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the residents, businesses and organisations who agreed to adopt flowerbeds across the district this spring.”

Anyone who is interested in adopting a public flower bed in the district and help fill it with spring blooms in 2018, should contact Lancaster City Council by telephoning 01524 582491.

Flower beds in Morecambe identified as ideal sites for adopting flower beds include Happy Mount Park, West End Gardens and various beds along the promenade including those at the Eric Morecambe statue.

Anyone adopting a flower bed will receive a plaque in the flower bed in recognition of their contribution. Planting of summer flower beds will start in June.