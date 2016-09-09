Electric bikes network plan

An electric bike network is being planned for Morecambe Bay.

Following on from the success of the award winning Bay Cycle Way, Morecambe Bay Partnership wants to give even more people the chance to explore the stunning sea and landscapes.

Electric bike use in the UK is growing rapidly as people become more aware of the flexibility they offer, both for leisure and utility trips.

With funding from the Coastal Communities Fund, Morecambe Bay Partnership wants to work with local businesses to set up a network of e-bike hire and charge points around the bay.

The funding will support the purchase of e-bikes and associated kit, support businesses in the Bay to set up an e-bike element to their business offer and provide marketing materials to promote the network to potential users.

The network is due to launch in early Spring 2017.

An information event is being held for people to find out more about how theirbusiness can get free bikes and kit and become part of the network – you can even try an electric bike.

The event is being held at Silverdale Golf Club, right next to the train station, on Tuesday, September 13, between 5.30pm and 7.30pm.

To register for the event which is free, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/morecambe-bay-electric-bike-network-information-event-tickets-27123066823.