Cable company had to repair their own work on Morecambe street

A homeowner was left amused after the county council made Virgin Media re-do concrete repairs on the pavement-despite the surrounding pavement maintained by the council being cracked and wonky.

Phill Bisgrove, who lives on Broadway, Morecambe, said: “Virgin Media put cable all the way down the side of the street, across the drive and into the garden.

“I spoke with a workman from Virgin Media who said the council rejected the quality of their repairs to the pavement and made them replace it, which seems ridiculous when you compare the pavement around it.

“The standard they are making Virgin Media work to and waste money on is completely different to their own standard.”

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: “We inspect reinstatements made by utility companies to check that they meet the required standard, and if we find any issues will ensure the company returns to put them right.We are aware that some of the places along Broadway where concrete paving has begun to crack looks unsightly, however the surface is safe and level.”

Virgin Media did not wish to comment.