Blooming great idea for town

An overgrown area of land will soon be transformed into an outside lounge area for people to enjoy.

Morecambe Bloomers, who organise Morecambe in Bloom and work hard to transform the town during the summer, have identified a triangle of overgrown land on Victoria Street in Morecambe which they can work on.

The idea is that the area will have a benches, a coffee table and flowers, similar to a lounge layout.

Chair of Morecambe in Bloom Debs Gourlay said: “The noticeboard that is already there will be like a picture on the wall, along with the benches and the coffee table. It’s something to be used by the community and its about being contemporary.

“All the planters, the chairs and everything is made from recycled material so it’s been made by the community for the community.”

Clerk to Morecambe Town Council David Croxall said: “The triangle of land is 30 foot and contractors have removed a flag pole and there will be weed spraying.

“We will put two raised beds at the back and one at the front, with a bench.”

There is still time to get your entry in for the Morecambe in Bloom competition, which encourages residents to participate in gardening projects. Enter online at http://www.morecambe.gov.uk/morecambe-in-bloom-competition-2017-enter-here/or pick up an entry form at Morecambe Town Hall, The Arndale Centre or Sainsbury’s Homebase by closing date of Friday, June 23.