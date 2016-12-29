Appeal for bay bird volunteers

Morecambe Bay Partnership is looking for volunteers to be ‘bird ambassadors’.

The volunteers would help inform and inspire people about the thousands of waders and wildfowl that use Morecambe Bay as a vital stop-off during the autumn and winter months.

An evening is being run to tell people about the Natural Ambassadors project and about Morecambe Bay’s birds, and how people can help educate and enthuse those that use the Bay.

There have been declines in the number of birds overwintering, and unintentional disturbance by people is cited as one of the problems.

On high tides, there are certain places (known as roosts) where birds rest while the tide is in and they can’t get to the food-rich mud.

Morecambe Bay Partnership wants people to enjoy the Bay responsibly and needs people who are friendly and approachable, fairly knowledgeable about coastal birds, and who are happy to share this knowledge and enthusiasm twice monthly at outdoor sessions on key roost sites around certain high tides.

Training on coastal bird identification and ecology will be provided, as well as equipment and materials. Dogs are very welcome to accompany Natural Ambassadors on sites during sessions.

This project is being delivered as part of the Heritage Lottery Funded ‘Headland to Headspace’ Scheme, which is offering a whole host of volunteering and community activities to help conserve, understand and celebrate the Bay’s rich natural and cultural heritage.

There is an evening to hear about the Bay’s birds and how you may be able to help, on Tuesday January 17 2017, 7pm to 9pm at Over Kellet Village Hall, Over Kellet, Carnforth. Hot food will be provided. Booking is essential (by 5pm Friday January 13 2017) at http://www.morecambebay.org.uk/ and following the link.