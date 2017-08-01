End due for new Morecambe zebra crossing roadworks

Work to install a new zebra crossing on a main road into Morecambe is due to finish this week.

The roadworks at the bottom of York Bridge have caused tailbacks on Euston Road and Lancaster Road over the past few weeks, leading to frustration for motorists. A Lancashire County Council spokesman said the work was to improve safety for cyclists and pedestrians after four incidents of injuries to cyclists on the main road in recent years.

The zebra crossing is being installed on Lancaster Road, close to its junction with Euston Road and Thornton Road.

A new section of cycle lane is also being marked on Euston Road/Lancaster Road and a contraflow cycle lane installed on South Road to create better links with existing routes in the area.

The pedestrian refuge (island) on Lancaster Road is also being widened to provide a better link for cyclists to the Lancaster/Morecambe cycleway.

New road markings on Bridge Road and South Road are being installed to slow traffic this area and highlight that pedestrians may be crossing.

The work started later than scheduled but is due to finish this week, said the spokesman.