Emotional match for cricket loving dad

A friend of a man who lost his battle with cancer helped organise a charity cricket match in his memory.

Darren Wilkinson, a keen cricketer sadly past away in March this year after battling cancer, he was 49-years-old.

The memorial match was organised by Danielle Beck to raise funds for St John’s Hospice, in Lancaster, who looked after Darren and his family during his illness.

More than £7,000 was raised through donations and raffle prizes which were kindly donated by the public and businesses.

“It goes without saying that Darren would have been extremely proud of his family and everyone involved,” said one of the organisers.

“It has been lovely to see something so wonderful come from something so tragic.

“Darren will always be in our thoughts and very sadly missed.”

Andy Parkin has described the dad-of-two as a “lovely guy and a very popular man.”

He said: “He was my best friend, very genuine, wild, he was absolutely fun loving, loved a laugh, he was the life and soul of the party.

“He was well thought of at work and all the sport groups in the area.”

Andy had known Darren since they were 12-years-old and went to school and on several holidays away together.

They both played cricket for Lancaster Moor Hospital and Darren was positioned as the opening bowler for the team.

The keen sportsman also played for Storey’s Cricket Club.

He went onto to continue working as a ground worker.

The event was organised by The Lancaster Moor Hospital Cricket team and their family members.

Several matches were played on Bare and Westgate Cricket Club grounds which offered great facilties to all those who attended, said organisers.

Everyone involved within the match would like to thank all those who played in the competition, and would like to congratulate the winning team Westgate Cricket Club who beat the Moor Misfits in the final game.

On the day of the event, Darren’s wife Debra and daughter Lauren participated in the matches, but unfortunately Darren’s son Scott was unable to make it.

Darren’s family, who visited the hospice on Slyne Road to deliver the funds, would like to thank those who organised the match.