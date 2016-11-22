Emmerdale star to switch on Morecambe shopping centre’s Christmas lights

An Emmerdale star will help switch on the Christmas lights at a Morecambe shopping centre this weekend.

Actor Joe Gill, who plays Finn Barton on the ITV soap, will switch on the lights with Santa at the Arndale Centre Morecambe Bay.

The switch on will take place at 4pm on Saturday November 26 and there will be a range of entertainment throughout the day at the centre.

Entertainment, includes piano at 1pm from Dominic Downs, dancers from Heysham High School at 2pm, a Cinderella pantomime from Tracy Austin Dance Studio at 2.30pm and Morecambe Ukele Group at 3.30pm.

There will be a Christmas grotto open at the centre from noon until 4pm on Sunday November 27 and on December 3, 4, 10, 11, 17 and 23.

Morecambe will also sparkle this Christmas with a lights display that may be seen across the district.

Morecambe BID, (Business Improvement District), is behind the switch-on which takes place on Friday December 2 at 7pm.

“We want to make a statement that Morecambe is back on the map and, with the opening of the new Bay Gateway, what better way than to telegraph to the world we are open for business,” said John O’Neill, Morecambe BID Manager.

“This will not be your traditional Christmas light show, but we are certain it will be a memorable one and will last most of December.”

BID-subsidised Christmas trees have popped up around town, and light displays will be placed on The Arndale shopping centre, The Midland Hotel, and around the clock tower. The Winter Gardens will also be lit up for the festive period.