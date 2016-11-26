Emmerdale star switches on Morecambe Arndale's Christmas lights

Emmerdale star Joe Gill and junior Miss Morecambe Rachel Simpson switched on Morecambe Arndale's Christmas lights.

Morecambe's Arndale Centre was buzzing with people excited to see the soap star Joe Gill and junior Miss Morecambe Rachel Simpson, along with Santa Claus, officially switch on the Christmas lights.

Town councillor Tracy Brown as Wonderwoman (front with shield), with back row: Terry Jobson as Captain America, Rebecca Tordoff as Superwoman, Eva Brown as Catwoman and front right, Dylan Vity as Spiderman at the Arndale Christmas lights switch on.

Actor Joe Gill , who plays Finn Barton in Emmerdale, said: "In previous years, my on-screen brothers Mark and Anthony have switched on the lights, but I was asked to do it this year.

"It's been lovely, I've been here most of the day and met some lovely people. I've never been to Morecambe before but Ive got pals at the University of Central Lancashire .

"It's lovely to see everyone here."

Joe who is 22 and from Manchester, has been acting since he was 17. He said: "I did school plays then I got a few parts in dramas and plays then I went to drama school. One thing led to another and I've now been in the soap for three years. It's hard, the workload is big and its challenging but I love it. I live for the challenges but I have enjoyed it so far."

Joe is friends with co-star Adam Thomas, who plays Adam Barton, currently in ITV''s 'I'm a celebrity get me out of here."

Joe said: "He seems to be doing really well on I'm a celebrity and I think he could win it."

Junior Miss Morecambe Rachel Simpson, who is still recovering from a bone marrow transplant after she was diagnosed with a genetic condition which could lead to leukemia said: "I'm really excited to be here, me, Santa and Joe will be pulling a big lever to switch the lights on. I'm really proud to be here today as junior Miss Morecambe, there are loads of people and kids here.

"I think we should have more events in Morecambe like this, we need more of these. I love Christmas, I'm a happy person at Christmas time.

A beautiful Christmas tree switched on as part of the official Christmas lights ceremony.

Before the switch-on, from 1pm entertainment included Dominic Downs playing piano, Heysham High School dancers, Tracy Austin Dance Studio from panto Cinderella, Morecambe Ukelele group performing Christmas carols and dancers from Stagecoach Dance School.

Children can visit Santa in his grotto from 4pm on November 27..