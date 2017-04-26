Emergency services still searching for man in water at Glasson Dock

An operation is still ongoing to save a man who has gone into the water at Glasson Dock.

Emergency services were called to The Stork, Condor Green at 2pm today to reports of a man in despondent mood who was believed to be going into the river.

Morecambe hovercraft, Fleetwood lifeboat and the Coastguard helicopter were all at the scene, said a spokesman for Morecambe lifeboat.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said a search was on-going after a 39-year-old man is believed to have gone into the water near to the Stork Hotel.

Police search adviser David Old said: “We got a report of a man who has entered the sea. He has walked in. His family are really upset and concerned about his welfare.

“Consequently at this time of year we would be extremely concerned for his welfare.

“As a result we have had a co-ordinated search between Police and the Coastguard including the police helicopter and Coastguard helicopter, lifeboats and police assistance on the shore.

“The tide has gone out so we are searching the area further along the river but we haven’t got him out.

“He has gone further out to the Knott End/Fleetwood way.”

The search of the man is continuing but he is believed to have been in the water for over two and a half hours.