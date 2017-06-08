ELECTION NIGHT: Turnout 68.4% in Morecambe and Lunesdale as election count begins

Turnout in Morecambe and Lunesdale in the general election was 68.4% per cent - up from 65% in 2015.

Meanwhile Morecambe and Lunesdale, David Morris, Conservative MP since 2010, said he felt “fine” about his chances of retaining the seat.

But rival Matt Severn, from the Liberal Democrats, said he did not believe the Tories were polling as high as they had hoped in Morecambe and Lunesdale.

Mr Severn stopped short of predicting that Mr Morris might lose his seat.

Robert Gillespie, UKIP candidate, said he believed it would be a “two pony race” in Morecambe and Lunesdale between Conservatives and Labour.

The other candidates in Morecambe and Lunesdale are Vikki Singleton (Labour) and Cait Sinclair (Green).

In Lancaster and Fleetwood, early signs were that Cat Smith, Labour MP since 2015, was polling strongly.

The other candidates are Eric Ollerenshaw (Conservative), Robin Long (Liberal Democrats) and Rebecca Novell (Green).

Mr Long said he felt Labour had successfully squeezed the vote and would retain the Lancaster seat, while Rebecca Novell said she believed Labour had “borrowed” a few Green votes as expected and she was hopeful of a strong swing towards Labour nationally.

The polls closed across Lancaster and Morecambe district at 10pm on Thursday.

The count was due to start in the early hours of Friday after ballot papers were verified, amid tight security at Lancaster Town Hall.

The results for the Lancaster and Fleetwood and Morecambe and Lunesdale constituencies were expected at around breakfast time on Friday June 9.

Candidates were assembling at the town hall after a hard final day’s campaigning.

There was initial excitement as the Morecambe and Lunesdale turnout figure was originally given as 82.5%, which would have been the highest in the history of the seat since it was renamed from Morecambe and Lonsdale.

But the figure was corrected a few minutes later.

In Lancaster and Fleetwood, turnout was 68.6% (46,082 of the electorate), the exact same figure as two years ago.

Nationally, the official exit poll showed the Conservatives on course to be the largest party but short of an overall majority.

The poll of 30,450 voters across the country predicted the Tories to win 314 seats, Labour 266, Scottish National Party 34, the Lib Dems 14, Plaid Cymru 3, the Greens 1, UKIP 0 and others 18.

This would, if correct, leave the Tories 12 short of the seats they need (326) to avoid a hung Parliament.

It would also mean they would drop 17 seats from the 2015 election with Labour gaining 34.

The pound fell sharply against the dollar when the exit poll was announced at 10pm on Thursday, after polls closed.

Early results saw Labour hold Washington and Sunderland West, and Newcastle North, while the Conservatives held Broxbourne, Kettering, Nuneaton and Swindon North.

As of 1.30am, Labour had 21 seats to Conservatives’ nine.

Labour seats included a gain from SNP in Rutherglen and Hamilton West, as well as holds in Halton, Tooting, Birkenhead, Makerfield, Wigan, Leigh, Stockton and Wrexham North.

Conservatives had held Basildon South, Harrogate and Swindon South.

