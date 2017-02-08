Young students learn how to become good citizens

Supporting homeless people, outdoor pursuits and a bike ride to raise money for the local hospice were just some of the activities undertaken by students on the National Citizens Service programme.

The NCS programme aims to be a rite of passage for 16 and 17 year olds to promote a more cohesive, responsible and engaged society.

Public service students with their NCS certificates and tutors.

The students at Lancaster and Morecambe College, who are all on Public Services Level 3, Travel and Tourism Level 2 and Travel and Tourism Level 3 courses, completed four phases throughout the programme including a residential visit to Great Tower in Windermere for their residential, which proved to be a challenging experience which focused on social mixing, teamwork, self-reflection and a range of challenges in an outdoor environment.

Students chose to support the homeless people in the local area by raising money for the Salvation Army and donating food and toiletries .

They organised a 100 mile static bike ride to raise money and awareness for St. John’s Hospice in Lancasterand managed to raise £231.

Finally, a presentation event was held at college for everyone completing the programme.

Travel students abseiling.

Students were presented with their certificates of achievement by LMC Principal David Wood.

NCS Area Coordinator Victoria Carter said: “This autumn’s NCS programme was a great success.”