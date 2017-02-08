Young students learn how to become good citizens

Supporting homeless people, outdoor pursuits and a bike ride to raise money for the local hospice were just some of the activities undertaken by students on the National Citizens Service programme.
The NCS programme aims to be a rite of passage for 16 and 17 year olds to promote a more cohesive, responsible and engaged society.
The students at Lancaster and Morecambe College, who are all on Public Services Level 3, Travel and Tourism Level 2 and Travel and Tourism Level 3 courses, completed four phases throughout the programme including a residential visit to Great Tower in Windermere for their residential, which proved to be a challenging experience which focused on social mixing, teamwork, self-reflection and a range of challenges in an outdoor environment.
Students chose to support the homeless people in the local area by raising money for the Salvation Army and donating food and toiletries .
They organised a 100 mile static bike ride to raise money and awareness for St. John’s Hospice in Lancasterand managed to raise £231.
Finally, a presentation event was held at college for everyone completing the programme.
Students were presented with their certificates of achievement by LMC Principal David Wood.
NCS Area Coordinator Victoria Carter said: “This autumn’s NCS programme was a great success.”