VIDEO: Heysham schoolboy Dave’s bid to be Top Trumps champion at 9

A ‘poker face’ Heysham schoolboy has made it to the Top Trumps Schools Tournament final.

Dave Reay, nine, is bidding to become Britain’s official – and youngest ever – Top Trumps Champion.

Dave Reay with his Top Trumps.

He is one of only a dozen bright youngsters from across the country to have made it to the grand final, after beating many thousands – many a lot older than himself – in a series of gruelling heats.

He will now compete in the prestigious UK Top Trumps finals at Chester Zoo on Saturday, July 8.

Dave is a Year 4 pupil at St Patrick’s Catholic Primary School in Heysham.

He won his school competition, said his teacher, because he was adept at not showing his opponents if he had a good card.

Nine-year-old Dave Reay of St Patrick's Catholic Primary School, Heysham, is bidding to become UK Top Trumps Champion. Dave with friends Curtis, Milena, John Paul and Kamran.

If he wins, Dave will be presented with a gleaming trophy.

And in recognition of this year’s Top Trumps Schools Tournament theme of ‘Awesome Animals’, if Dave were to win, he would also see his trophy ‘trumped’.

That’s because the winner gets to interact with, and adopt a meerkat from Chester Zoo, and see a unique plaque unveiled in their name at the Meerkat enclosure.

The Top Trumps Schools Tournament, which attracts entrants aged six to 11 from across the UK, is now in its 8th year.

Each year the event is themed around one child-appealing subject. This year it is ‘Awesome Animals’. The final will be played using a Top Trumps Tournament deck made up of cuddly (and not so cuddly!) creatures from African Elephants to Tiger Sharks.

Claire Simon from Winning Moves UK – owners and makers of the Top Trumps Brand – said: “Congratulations to Dave, we wish him all the very best in the grand finals.

“He is already a champion of his school, and to be one of just 12 elite grand finalists from a starting line-up of very many thousands is amazing.”

Top Trumps has been hailed as not only fun, but highly educational too. The National Children’s Bureau carried out detailed research on the National Schools Top Trumps Tournament and concluded the game helps children improve both numeracy and literacy skills as well as developing social skills though gameplay.

Ms Simon added: “These findings have resulted in Heads and teachers seeing the advantage of bringing in Top Trumps as a teaching tool inside the classroom.

“Children not only improve their basic literacy and numeracy skills playing Top Trumps, but they also deepen their knowledge on the subject matter covered in the pack. The better you know the pack, the better chance you have of winning the game!”