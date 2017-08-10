University tops table for satisfaction

When it comes to student happiness, Lancaster is the place to be.

The county’s universities fared well in the latest National Student Satisfaction Survey.

Lancaster tops the list, coming in fourth place nationally when colleges and FE centres are excluded.

Overall 91 per cent of students at Lancaster said they were satisfied with their course - seven per cent higher than the national average.

This ranking comes hard on the heels of a recent Gold Award in the Teaching Excellence Framework, which measures teaching quality alongside employment outcomes and programme completion.

Lancaster’s vice-chancellor Professor Mark E Smith said: “Staff at Lancaster University put a huge amount of effort into providing a high quality learning experience for our students.

“They do this in partnership with our students and I would like to congratulate everyone on another very strong result for Lancaster.”

The vice-chancellor added: “We take the NSS very seriously because it gives us important feedback about how to further improve the quality of our teaching.

“Although we are regularly amongst the top 10 for overall satisfaction that doesn’t mean that we are complacent or cannot do better.”

This year more than 300,000 final year students at more than 500 universities and colleges across the UK took part in the annual survey, which records in detail how students feel about their learning experience.

Questions include the quality of teaching, learning opportunities, assessment and feedback, academic support, the organisation and management of their course, the quality of learning resources,and whether or not they feel part of the community.