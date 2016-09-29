University seals a hat-trick as it ranks among the UK elite

University bosses in Lancaster are celebrating a hat-trick of successes in national league tables.

The University of Lancaster has just been named the region’s best in the acclaimed Times and Sunday Times University Guide 2017.

It has been top of the North West for more than a decade but is now back among the UK elite top 10 for the first time in five years.

Lancaster ranks among the top 100 in the world, jumping nearly 40 places in the QS world ranking.

The Guide states how Lancaster is also the only UK university with a presence in sub-Saharan Africa, with a branch campus in Ghana.

It also partners with universities in India, Pakistan, Malaysia and China with as many students taking a Lancaster degree overseas as in the UK.

Research grades have increased considerably in recent assessments with 83 per cent of work considered world ranking.

Top performers were business and management, sociology, English and maths and statistics, and a strong performance across the board. Lancaster was the only university in the region to receive an increase in funding because of the quality and volume of its submission.

The accolade comes after Lancaster was ranked ninth in the Complete University Guide and eight in the Guardian table.

Vice principal Professor Mark E. Smith, said: “Lancaster is one of only a handful of universities to rank in the top ten of the three national leagues tables. We compete with some of the very best universities across the world and continue to combine excellence in research and teaching to provide the very best education experience for our students. This is a strong testament to the commitment of Lancaster’s staff and students.”