Starring role for Emily

A Giggleswick School pupil features alongside author, adventurer and TV presenter Levison Wood in a new short film promoting the work of charity Children of Heroes.

Emily Guy, who is in Year nine, was asked to take part in the film by the charity to help it promote its work to potential donors.

Her story in the video was produced and filmed on location at the prestigious school near Settle.

The charity helps educate and mentor the children of fallen servicemen and women.

Emily lost her father, who was serving in Iraq, just days before she was born. The charity now helps to fund Emily’s place at the school.