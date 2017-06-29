Silver star for rural college

Myerscough College is celebrating after the facility achieved a prestigious silver award in a new assessment highlighting excellence in teaching and learning across higher education providers in the UK.

The award, by the Teaching Excellence Framework, judged that Myerscough delivers “high quality teaching, learning and outcomes for its students, and it consistently exceeds rigorous national quality requirements in higher education”.

Myerscough is one of only two specialist land-based providers in the country to be recognised at this level. Principal Ann Turner said: “This is yet another good result for Myerscough and a reflection of the level of support, the student experience and the quality of our teaching.’’