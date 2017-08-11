Schools will share in £47m cash windfall

Lancashire’s schools are to share in a multi-million pound cash boost.

County Hall chiefs have set out their priorities for spending £47m on school buildings over the next three years.

The schools capital grant allocation, from the Department for Education, will be used to provide extra pupil places, particularly in primary schools, investment in mainstream and special schools and building maintenance tot he county’s 600 plus schools.

Susie Charles, cabinet member for children, young people and schools, said: “This investment is wonderful news for children and young people in Lancashire.

“It means that we can provide the right number of school places across the county, that popular schools can expand to meet demand and that we can keep our schools in good condition.”

She added: “We are fortunate to have excellent schools in our county, providing a first-rate education, and this investment will help us to build on our current success.”

The bulk of the extra money is expected to go on creating extra primary school places, although more secondary school places will also be needed.

Targeted investment is intended for special schools,, mainstream and short stay provision with an emphasis on additional provision.

• Provision of additional mainstream primary and secondary school places, including increasing planned admission numbers at primary schools in areas of high future demand to make them compatible with the requirement to have no more than 30 pupils in infant classes.

• Targeted investment on identified projects in special and alternative provision schools, including the provision of additional places and addressing serious suitability and condition issues.

• Projects in community schools to improve access for pupils with disabilities in and around the school buildings.

• Targeted investment to replace time-limited temporary buildings with permanent ones, where their deteriorating condition could jeopardise the school’s ability to maintain current numbers on roll in an area of increasing demand.

• Condition led projects that address serious condition issues at community, voluntary controlled and foundation schools.