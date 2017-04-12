School’s young citizens are made of champion material

When it comes to turning out good citizens, Morecambe High school is top of the class.

The school has been awarded National Citizen Service championship status.

The title was presented by MP Cat Smith and Mark Bowman, chief executive of Inspira, to Phoebe Carr, the current head girl, and Mark Squires, the school’s head of sixth form pastoral care at a special event in Lancaster.

Mr Bowman applauded the school for the work it has done via NCS to help shape young citizens of the future.

He said: “Morecambe High has been involved with NCS for the past four years.

“It has become a valued part of the enrichment programme on offer by the school for the students.

“It is a great opportunity for students to develop life skills and helps boost their cvs, through a nationally recognised scheme.

“School is not just about getting the best grades possible, it is also about personal development and preparing students for later life.”

The Morecambe school is one of only 345 nationally to receive championship status.

NCS is a four week programme for 16 and 17-year-olds during the summer holidays.

The programme involves teenagers meeting other teens from a range of backgrounds, living independently, developing new skills and learning more about their communities and how they can make a difference through social action projects.

Mr Squires added: “The large number of students who have taken part over the years, have all found it an enjoyable and worthwhile scheme.

“It creates lifelong memories and the challenges the students face during the scheme help prepare them for obstacles and problems they may face in their future lives and careers.”