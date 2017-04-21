Plenty to offer at Lancaster University community day

Lancaster University Community Day is fast approaching and organisers are busy putting the final touches to an extensive programme of events.

On the day (May 6), visitors will see how a heat-seeking drone is used during fire and rescue situations, a look back at the days when Pink Floyd and Black Sabbath played the University’s Great Hall and play Campus Map Racing with artificial intelligence supercars.

One of the aims of the community day, which features more than 80 activities, is to showcase the university campus as a destination for local residents to visit, meet, enjoy food and drink and see live concerts, plays and art exhibitions.

The university conference team will be on hand during the day to provide information to event organisers looking for a different venue and there will be plenty of opportunity to try some food.

Lancaster Arts, the university’s award-winning arts provider, will host a number of free activities in the university’s Peter Scott Gallery on the Community Day.

The highlight of these is ‘Playing Up’, an engaging way for visitors of all ages to discover live art.

Hosted by Lancaster-based artist Aliki Chapple, participants are invited to pick a card, read it out loud and complete the action.

‘Playing Up’ forms part of the Lancaster Arts ‘OPEN’ season, where the gallery is transformed into a social space to try new things, talk about ideas and enjoy a cup of tea.

Event organiser Joe Buglass said: “We would love to see as many people as possible on campus on the day, checking things out and having fun. We are confident there will be something for everyone - people of all ages and with all interests. We want visitors to come along and try their hand at different things and learn about what we do here.”

Full details of the event can be viewed at www.lancaster.ac.uk/community-day- 2017.