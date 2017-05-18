Luke’s dream chance to train with inventor

A Lancaster schoolboy has landed a place on a new undergraduates scheme set up by inventor James Dyson.

Ripley St Thomas CE High School sixth former Luke Wilkinson underwent a gruelling selection process for one of only 25 places on the coveted programme.

The 17-year-old, from Scotforth, was one of more than 1,200 teens vying for a place at Dyson’s new undergraduate Institute of Engineering and Technology.

The facility, based at the Malmesbury in Wiltshire, offers a rigorous, high-quality engineering degree with Warwick University , alongside a paid job.

Luke is studying for A-levels and has his sights set on being an engineer.

He said: “ I heard about the it when I was looking at university choices.

“I decided to apply as well because it was an another route into it.”

He did an online assessment and application and overjoyed when he got through the next stage, including online tests followed by a telephone interview.

Although he found the application stressful, Luke said the process was“interesting”.

The final stage involved a full day assessment at Malmesbury.

He added:” About 70 people got to the assessment stage where we did three hours of groups assessments.

“We also had an interview with HR and one with an engineer. It was quite daunting.”

But Luke really enjoyed being at the facility, especially the behind-the-scenes tour.

And the teenager was overwhelmed when he received a phone call to offer him a place – and it will mean he will also study at what was his first-choice university.

Luke said: “ It is a fantastic opportunity. I just need to get my grades now.”