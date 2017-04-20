Honours for college vet duo

Two key players in the development of veterinary nursing at Myerscough College have been awarded major honours by the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons.

The RCVS announced Dr Barry Johnson as the winner of this year’s Queen’s Medal, and Kathy Kissick as recipient of the Golden Jubilee Award.

These awards are the highest honours the RCVS can bestow upon a veterinary surgeon and veterinary nurse respectively.

Dr Barry Johnson is a Myerscough Fellow and was a lecturer for 30 years while Kathy was head of school for Veterinary Nursing & Farriery Science at Myerscough for many years and is still involved in the department.