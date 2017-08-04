Double NUS award for Students’ Union at L & M College

Have your say

Lancaster & Morecambe College Students’ Union (LMCSU) has received national recognition of its outstanding work by receiving two NUS Awards.

The NUS Awards are an annual celebration of the work of Students’ Unions.

The awards were presented at the NEC in Birmingham in July.

LMCSU received the Diversity Award and the Student Opportunities Award.

LMCSU received the Diversity Award for their work on Gateway, an LGBT+ group for College students. The Union have worked hard to make Lancaster & Morecambe College a more open and accessible place for all students.

Events such as the Big Chat have encouraged students to talk openly about mental health, and International Women’s Day was marked with This Girl Can sessions.

LMCSU received the Student Opportunities Award for the vast improvements made throughout the year and their collaborations with other organisations in the area.

The new student-led clubs, volunteering opportunities, and events have made Lancaster & Morecambe College a more fun, vibrant, and exciting place to study.

Students over the age of 18 can now get involved with a whole host of sports clubs and societies thanks to LMCSU’s collaboration with University of Cumbria Students’ Union.

The Union also advertises local volunteering opportunities online, to help students to get involved and local charities to find the help they need.

Frank Longdon, Student Liaison & Information, Advice and Guidance Officer said: “These awards cap off an amazing year for Lancaster & Morecambe College Students’ Union and are recognition of all our hard work.

“We hope to keep innovating, improving, and meeting the needs and aspirations of our diverse membership.”

Read more about the NUS Awards here: www.nusconnect.org.uk.

Find out more about LMCSU at www.lmcsu.org.