Cancer research charity honoured by Lancaster University

A charity which has funded £2.5m of university research into cancer has been handed an honour.

North West Cancer Research has become the first organisation to be inducted into Lancaster University’s Chancellor’s College of Benefactors.

North West Cancer Research funding has boosted the understanding of cancers such as leukaemia, prostate and skin cancer.

Most recently, it has funded fundamental research which looks at the DNA of cancer cells and how they respond to damage.

Membership of the Chancellor’s College of Benefactors is the highest level of recognition bestowed upon the university’s donors.

Lancaster University chancellor, The Rt Hon Alan Milburn, said: “We are privileged to work alongside the charity as we develop our understanding of cancer.”

Charity chairman, Nigel Lanceley, added: “It is a great honour.

“We have worked closely with the team at Lancaster University for the past two decades, building our support to the point where we are now the biggest single funder of cancer research here.”