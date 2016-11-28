Bright engineering futures for Lancaster Grammar School pupils

Three pupils from Lancaster Royal Grammar School have been awarded Arkwright Engineering Scholarships that are designed to encourage them towards a career in engineering.

Gabriel Littler, Ben Heseltine and Sam Roskell from Lancaster Royal Grammar School were presented with their awards at ceremonies in London and Edinburgh this month.

Sam Roskell receives his Arkwright Engineering Scholarship award.

The Arkwright Engineering Scholarships act as a beacon to the most talented STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) students in UK schools and help to ensure that high-potential young people stay engaged in the engineering careers pipeline.

Scholars are selected for their potential as future engineering leaders by assessing their academic, practical and leadership skills in STEM.

These are gauged through a rigorous selection process comprising: an assessed application form including a teacher’s reference; a two-hour, problem-solving aptitude exam; and a university-based interview. The Scholarships support students through their sixth form studies and encourage them into top universities or higher apprenticeships.

Gabriel Littler, a pupil at LRGS, was awarded a prestigious RAF Charitable Trust sponsored Arkwright Scholarship.

Ben Heseltine with his award.

He received funding towards courses, travel, expenses and enrichment activities, alongside a three-day RAF course and the opportunity for behind the scenes visits to the Royal International Air Tattoo and Scampton Air Show.

RAFCT Trustee Ian Beresford presented Gabriel with his award at a special ceremony in London recently. He said: “It was a pleasure to meet our scholars and their parents, who were delighted with the opportunity and support the Trust is providing through the Arkwright scheme. Their desire to learn and develop their engineering knowledge and experience was clearly evident and I was amazed with some of the things they are already doing of their own volition.”

LRGS pupil Ben Heseltine from Cumbria said: “I have always had a keen interest in design and engineering. I received my award at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre where I met with an Arkwright representative and was congratulated on my success. I believe that the scholarship will help me greatly in my career as an engineer as not only will the funding assist any engineering based projects, but also the experience will help me to focus more solely on one part of the wide subject of engineering, which will benefit me enormously while choosing a university course.”

The Scholarships consist of an annual financial award to each Scholar and to their school, and enrichment activities such as mentoring and industry visits that enhance a Scholar’s experience of engineering in a real-world context. Arkwright Engineering Scholarships are highly regarded by university admission tutors and industry recruiters and are one of the most prestigious accolades that a talented sixth form student can receive.