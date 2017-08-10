Bible challenge was farewell gift to the retiring bishop

Schoolchildren across the Lancaster area have been rewarded for their efforts in the recently retired Bishop of Lancaster’s Bible Challenge.

Pupils from Christ Church Lancaster CE, Christ Church Carnforth, Cockerham Parochial CE, Dolphinholme CE, Halton St Wilfrid’s, Heysham, St Peter’s, Over Kellet, Wilson’s Endowed CE, Leck St Peters’, Pilling St John’s, Poulton-le-Sands CE, Thurnham Glasson Christ Church and St Michael’s CE primary schools, were all involved in the challenge.

The aim of the Bishop’s Bible Challenge was to encourage children in school years three to six across Lancashire’s Church of England schools to explore and respond to the New Testament Gospel of Luke.

Launched at schools throughout Lancashire in September last year, 3,000 children completed the eight activities which were set each month from October 2016 to May this year.

The pupils, who completed all eight activities, were presented with a special Bishop’s Bible Challenge Certificate, and a mini edition of the book ‘Diary of a Disciple’.

The Rev Geoff Pearson, who set up the first Bible Challenge five years ago, wanted to personally present as many certificates as possible to children who completed the challenge.

He presented certificates to around 2,000 groups, including pupils from Lancaster’s Christ Church Primary.

Bishop Geoff, who retired at the end of July, said: “I have been thrilled by the enthusiasm for the Challenge, the committed leadership of the teaching staff in making it happen and the grasp of the eight bible stories from Luke’s Gospel. Some schools had displays about the challenge and did a lot more with the children on each topic than just earning a sticker.”