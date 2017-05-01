Education in spotlight during Lancaster’s May Day march and rally

Education was a key issue among the speakers at the annual May Day march and rally in Lancaster on Saturday.

Ruth Ainsworth of Parents Defending Education, visiting Durham teaching assistants in dispute and headteacher Siobhan Collingwood, made their concerns clear on how changes in education funding and a decrease in spending per pupil would impact on schools at the post-march Dalton Square rally.

Lancaster & Morecambe TUC May Day march and rally in Lancaster, with speeches in Dalton Square. Photo by Ben Soffa.

Other speakers included Steve Metcalfe of the RMT rail union on the dispute over one-man trains, fracking campaigner Tina Louise Rothery, and Cat Smith, making one of her final speeches as MP before the break-up of Parliament this week for the forthcoming general election.

About 150 people turned out representing trade unionists, political parties and campaign groups for the march, which wound its way round the city

centre accompanied by musicians from More Music, and was followed by a rally in Dalton Square.

Parliamentary Labour candidate Cat Smith speaking at the rally. Photo by Ben Soffa.

Parents Defending Education speaker Ruth Ainsworth at the rally. Photo by Ben Soffa.

Fracking campaigner Tina Louise Rothery speaking at the rally.