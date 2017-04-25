Double defeat for Lancaster in tough openers

It was two defeats in two days for Lancaster to start the new season at the weekend.

First the Lune Road men went down to a nine-wicket defeat at St Annes on the opening day of the new Northern Premier League season.

The visitors to Vernon Road were skittled out for 152 in 43.2 overs.

Stand-in professional Shanuka Dulaj top scored with 39 before becoming one of Tom Higson’s five victims.

Scott Sparks also made 26, Charlie Swarbrick 24 and Joseph Hills 21.

In reply, substitute pro Michael Erlank smashed an unbeaten 87 as St Annes eased past Lancaster’s target with time to spare.

Coming in after the only wicket fell, Ian Perrieman removing Luke Wilks with Lee Sparks taking the catch, the South African faced only 72 balls and hit 70 runs in boundaries from 16 fours and a six.

Erkland and opener Gurman Bains, who hit seven fours in his unbeaten 45, saw the home side to victory at 155-1 in just 33.2 overs.

On Sunday Lancaster exited the ECB National Knockout at the first hurdle with a 97-run defeat at home to Furness.

Batting first, the visitors posted 298-7 from their 45 overs with Nathan Waterston making 116 before being removed by Lancaster skipper Ben Simm, who finished with 2-57 from his nine overs.

In reply, Kieran Moffat made 50 and Danny Welbourne finished unbeaten on 44 but the hosts were always up against it and finished their 45 overs on 201-8.

James Davies also made 29 for Lancaster and Lee Marshall 24 with Jordan Buchanan the pick of the Furness bowlers, taking 3-26 from his nine overs, a spell that included two maidens.

George Smith and Garry Thompson also picked up two wickets apiece.