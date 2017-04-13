Dog charity walk returns to Morecambe prom

Volunteers will line the promenade for a walk to raise vital funds for a dog charity.

The walk, which is now in its fifth year, will be supporting Dogs for Good, a charity which is close to Lynn Matthews’s heart.

Lynn, from Heysham, would be lost without her assistance dog Christa, provided by the charity.

“Christa helps me with lots of things, getting undressed, picking things up when I have dropped something,” said Lynn.

“Without Christa, my life would be much more difficult as I don’t like to rely on other people to do things for me.”

Last year Lynn and her sister Brenda led a group of 30 walkers, raising more than £2,000 for the charity. Dogs for Good trains and provides accredited assistance dogs to people with physical disabilities and children with autism. The walk on Sunday May 7 is open to everyone, (dogs must be kept on a lead on the prom). Registration is at 10.30am at the Battery car park. The walk will then go to Happy Mount Park and back.

Sponsor forms on 01524 298106 or donate on the day.