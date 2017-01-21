DIY SOS-style makeover helps couple in need

Lancaster’s answer to TV show DIY SOS took place in Crag Bank at the weekend, when 10 engineers gathered from across the country to help a disabled man.

Local engineers were joined by others from as far away as Ireland, Birmingham, Kent, Liverpool and Manchester, who all gave up their time to install a new boiler and heating system in a bungalow for a man who has multiple sclerosis and his wife.

Working on the house in Crag Bank.

The men came together through Facebook to help the couple.

Self-employed Lancaster engineer Maurice Mudd said: “A friend of mine, Reg Haslam, is a volunteer carer and he asked me to sort out the boiler at the property when it broke.

“I did that but told them it really needed a whole new boiler and system.

“When I realised the situation I could see that they had slipped through the net and were struggling to get help.

Working on the house in Crag Bank.

“I had a chat with the others on Facebook and we decided to give them a new system.

“It went amazingly well, although 10 engineers in one house was a bit of a sight!”

Several local firms, including City Electrical Factors and Builders Supplies on White Lund and Graham’s plumbing and heating supplies, helped out by providing free equipment and supplies for the team, while Vaillant supplied the boiler and radiators.

“The gentleman’s wife is his main carer, and it is a big weight off their minds to have this done for them,” Maurice added. “It was great that we were all able to come together to help them out.”