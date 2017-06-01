Dinosaurs to roam city centre

Dinosaurs will descend upon Lancaster City Centre on Friday.

A T-Rex and baby dinosaurs will be seen roaming the streets for one day only as part of the free event, Dino Day.

Sir Richard Owen, the man who invented the word dinosaur, was born in Lancaster. Lancaster Business Improvement District (BID) are celebrating the history of Sir Richard Owen, 125 years since he passed away with a dinosaur themed day of fun for all the family.

The animatronic dinosaurs will be within the city centre on Friday June 2 from 11am-4pm.

Activities include a dinosaur trail from 10am-5pm at Lancaster City Museum, facepainting at MarketGate Shopping Centre from 11am-4pm, a fun fair in Market Square from 11am-4pm, an archaeological dig at St Nics Shopping Centre from 11am-4pm, a dinosaur colouring competition at MarketGate from 11am-4pm, Rex The T Rex in Market Square from 12noon-12.30pm, new born dinosaurs at MarketGate from 12.30pm-12.50pm and more.

For a full list of activities visit http://www.lancasterbid.org/event/Dino-Day.