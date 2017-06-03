Digital experts set sights on new award

A leading digital marketing agency has been shortlisted for a prestigious award in recognition of their work in the last year.

Fat Media were retained to implement a website re-design for luxury Cumbrian hotel, Daffodil Hotel & Spa, and the work has seen them selected as a finalist in the Best Use of Digital Design category for The Big Chip Awards.

The Lancaster-based agency is one of just a few businesses in the north to have reached the shortlist for the awards, which saw fierce competition, with more than 250 entries for all 20 award categories.

Daffodil Hotel & Spa briefed Fat Media to implement the project to increase bookings after being closed for several months following flood damage by Storm Desmond.

Managing director at Fat Media, John French, said: “I’m beyond proud that we’ve been shortlisted for such a prestigious award, our second finalist success this year. Making it to this stage in such a competitive category is testament to the incredible creativity, hard work and commitment of the team here.”

Fat Media’s work with Daffodil Hotel & Spa saw them integrate The Daffodil’s site with a third party booking system, which was styled to reflect the look and feel of the main site. Fat Media then introduced subtle animations to enhance current photography, and improve website navigation focussing heavily on the use of the website via mobile or tablet.

The project also saw Fat Media create and launch a social wall, bringing together the latest posts from Pinterest, Twitter, Instagram and The Daffodil’s blog to help optimize the site and increase bookings to the hotel. Following the relaunch of the website, there was a 20% increase in visits to the site. In addition bookings were up by 38% based on the previous year’s figures by January 2017.

John added: “We take great pride in the creative designs we execute for our clients, and this particular project stood out to us after we too suffered flooding, we were keen to see the hotel flourish again with a fresh design and help increase the footfall back into the venue. It’s such an honour to be recognised once again for our work.”

The Big Chip Awards, which celebrates its 19th year this year, recognises excellence within the digital and technology sector. The all-star judging panel including celebrated designers and BBC head developers will decide who will come out on top, announcing the winners at a prestigious awards ceremony at The Hilton Hotel in Manchester on June 15 2017.

For a further insight into the agency’s work for Daffodil Hotel & Spa, visit: www.daffodilhotel.co.uk