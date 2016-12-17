Digital agency joins the ‘free from’ movement

Leading digital agency Fat Media was recently commissioned to change the face of gluten free brand Too Good To Be Gluten Free’s.

The Lancaster-based agency, which lists Lakeland, Macdonald Resorts, Jessops and Iceland among its client portfolio, won the pitch to develop an e-commerce website for the brand after their extensive work with its parent company, Addo Food Group.

Fat Media were challenged with the task of building a user friendly website, to reflect Too Good’s growth in the market.

Too Good To Be Gluten Free, who rebranded its logo and packaging based on its former strap line, focus on gluten free chilled pastries including quiches, pies and tarts. The rebranded products have launched into selected Sainsbury’s stores.

The website was met with positive feedback from Too Good To Be Gluten Free brand manager Sam Benjamin, who said: “Working with Jess and the Fat Media team has been amazing, from initial meeting to final handover everything has been executed with precision. I’m really happy with how the site functions and visually it is stunning too.

“I look forward to working with Jess and the team long into the future; they are a great asset to have at hand.”

Account director at Fat Media, Jessica Dick, said: “On being appointed, Too Good To Be Gluten Free wanted a new website to showcase the rebrand from NoG and new product offering, as well as an updated tone of voice and full e-commerce functionality, which they’ve never had before. The client needed to reflect their growing company status which allowed us to incorporate their new packaging into the site design.”