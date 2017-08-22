Designer sunglasses stolen from Carnforth opticians

Police are appealing for information after five pairs of designer sunglasses were stolen from an opticians in Carnforth.

Multiple pairs of Maui Jim sunglasses which range from £100-£300 have been stolen from Philip Jones Opticians.

Police were called to the business on Market Street at 2.05pm yesterday (Monday August 21) to reports that three men had broken inside and stolen five pairs of designer sunglasses.

Anyone with any information is urged to call police on 101 quoting crime reference number WB1707706.