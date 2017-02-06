Delicious night of grappling in Morecambe

Stars of a massive month of TV wrestling will headline a night of grapple action at The Carleton.

Delicious Danny Hope, who was part of the televised ITV ‘World of Sport’ British wrestling special on New Year’s Eve, will be on the card at The Carleton this Saturday (February 11).

Ricky J McKenzie (Sam Gradwell) will be in action at Alpha Omega Wrestling's Love and War event at The Carleton this Saturday. Photo by Tony Knox.

Ricky J McKenzie, who competed in the WWE UK Championship tournament last month under his real name of Sam Gradwell, will also feature on Saturday’s Alpha Omega Wrestling event.

And The Visitor’s own Greg Lambert, fresh from a stint as commentator on the Dominant Wrestling event which aired live on Spike on January 28, will also be on hand in his usual AOW role as a dastardly manager.

With British wrestling back on television after years in the wilderness, there has never been a better time to catch a live show in Morecambe.

The main event of Saturday’s ‘Love and War’ card will see Alpha Omega champion King Ryan Grayson defend against Joey Hayes.

Lana Austin will put her AOW Women’s Title on the line against Xia Brookside, daughter of British wrestling great Robbie Brookside. The tag team championship will also be up for grabs and Ryan Hunter will face Bubblegum in a challenge match.

Doors open at 6pm. Tickets are priced £15 for VIP, £12 adult (£9 in advance), £9 children (£6 in advance) and £36 for a family of four (£25 in advance). Buy from www.aowuk.com, Studio Bronze on Queen Street or Fonzies Fancy Dress on the corner of West End Road and Marine Road West.