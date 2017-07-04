Decision to return easy for Thompson

Garry Thompson admitted it was an easy decision to rejoin Morecambe, nine years after leaving the club.

The 36-year-old signed a one-year deal last week following his release by Wycombe Wanderers at the end of last season.

Thompson’s return comes a decade after scoring one of the goals in the play-off final win over Exeter City which lifted the Shrimps into the Football League.

It also reunites him with his former skipper, Jim Bentley, who apparently didn’t need to do much in the way of persuasion.

“I signed for Morecambe when I was 18 and stayed for nine great years,” Thompson told the club website.

“We got promoted into the Football League, had a great first year and I then moved on to pastures new.

“I never discounted the fact I wanted to come back; I nearly signed three years ago when i had good talks with Jim, but it kind of broke down at the last minute.

“I got a good feeling speaking to Jim again this summer; the club have done everything they can to get me here and I felt it was time to come back.

“Jim didn’t have to sell the club to me; I enjoyed my time here and I’m hoping to come back and enjoy it again.”

Bentley was just as pleased to get his man, admitting: “Garry is a Morecambe legend and I’m sure the fans will be delighted to see him back at the club.

“Whenever we have played against him, he has impressed me with his pace and power and I know he wants to do really well for the club.”

Joining Thompson in agreeing a deal for next season is midfielder Michael Rose.

After a hugely impressive first season with the club, the 34-year-old put pen to paper last week following the players’ return to pre-season training.

Some supporters might have been anxious that he was the last of the players offered deals to sign up, but the man himself said it was never in

doubt.

“I was always signing,” he told the club website.

“I think the gaffer knew; he was in constant contact through the summer but I just took my time.

“The gaffer was brilliant with me last season and the lads are absolutely fantastic.

“There is an amazing team spirit here and I really enjoy it; I feel really settled here and that is important for any player.”

Rose’s decision to remain was made easier given the way the club had thrown him a lifeline this time last year.

“I think I came in the middle of July which was the day before Bamber Bridge,” he said of his pre-season debut.

“I got released by Rochdale and thought I would get a club quite easily, but the phone didn’t ring and it was a difficult summer.

“One day, out of the blue, I got a text off the gaffer saying he’d like to discuss a deal and I ended up signing.”