Death of a horse whisperer at 70

A sand grown’un who devoted her life to riding and training horses has died at the age of 70.

Lynda Dianne Wiggins, of Bolton-le-Sands, whose dad Frank Caton had a pony trekking business on Morecambe beach near The Midland hotel for nearly 40 years, was very proud of her roots and her family’s heritage.

Lynda Wiggins with some of her horses on the beach and a representative of Rotary International.

Born in Morecambe in 1947 to Frank and Gladys, she was one of two children.She attended Morecambe Grammar School however her destiny was sealed from an early age, working with her father and mother as a child and teenager helping to get the horses ready for the tourist trade which in the 50s and 60s was booming.

She would often be seen on the beach at Morecambe in her teenage years standing on horses backs while they galloped across the sands.

She married her husband Malcolm in Lancaster in 1969 Malcolm was a butcher but Lynda was horse mad, they were her life, along with all animals .

In the early 70s she quickly became renowned for her knowledge of horses and was often on hand to give people advice on all aspects of horse welfare and issues .

Lynda and Malcolm bought The Old Mill stables in Bolton le-Sands

She would often be breaking in horses for her own use or for the military or police. She had horses in the Trooping of the Colour and other institutions.

In the late 1990s with the tourist trade slowing down and age catching up she decided to “stop working “ but she kept all her horses as pets.

Lynda is survived by her husband Malcolm, brother Tony and son Matthew Wiggins.

Her funeral service is on Wednesday, July 12 at Green Street Church in M orecambe.