Dave prepares to trek one of the Wonders of the World

Wading through mud and trekking along the Great Wall of China are just a few ways fund-raiser Dave Nichols is helping a hospice which cared for his friend.

Dave is preparing to walk along the Great Wall of China in aid of St John’s Hospice, in Lancaster, which looked after family friend Sue Headon before she died of cancer in 2009.

The 35-year-old, who grew up in Garstang and now lives in Lancaster, is part of a team of 30 stepping out for the charity.

He has already smashed his £3,500 target through a variety of activities including taking part in the Morecambe Festival, Born Survivor, holding car boot sales and providing odd job services to friends and family.

He said: “I’ve cleaned out a gutter, made up some flatpack furniture, and helped a friend’s son clear out his old toys and books, which were then kindly donated to my car boot stall.

“I’m happy to do just about anything to help raise as much money for St John’s as possible.

“The hospice is an amazing place, providing a really important service for people in this area.

“It’s so well thought of locally, and my family has seen first hand what an incredible job they do there.

“I’m doing this for the future patients of the hospice and in memory of my mum’s best friend Sue.”

Dave, a production manager at the BillerudKorsnas paper mill, near Milnthorpe in Cumbria, keeps himself fit with regular bike rides and walks in the Lakes. Even so, the trek along one of the Great Wonders of the World is going to be quite a challenge for him.

He said: “We don’t actually know how far we’ll be walking, just that the route will take nine days.

“We’ll be walking along the Wall itself, but it will be off the beaten track away from the traditional tourist areas.

“Some nights we will be staying with local farming families and I’m really excited to experience the genuine rural culture.”

Dave is being supported by Preston-based Vincents Solicitors, which has kitted him out with warm weather clothing for the trip, including a jacket, hoodie and several tops.

He added: “I’ve been really lucky so far with the support I’ve received with friends, family, colleagues and even strangers donating to the cause.

“And the extra kit sponsorship from Vincents Solicitors is a real lifeline and will come in so useful when I head out to Beijing.”

Phillip Gilmore, managing partner at Vincents Solicitors, which has a branch in Garstang, said: “David has been inspired to undertake this challenge in memory of a friend and we want to show our support for this enormous effort.

“He is also an inspiration himself, and we hope he enjoys the trek and reaches his fund-raising target.”

To sponsor Dave, who begins his nine-day challenge on September 17, visit www.greatchinatrek.everydayhero.com/uk/dave