Date set for new link road ‘welly walk’

Walkers have the chance to roam the length of the new M6 link road before it officially opens.

The third ‘Welly Walk’ for St John’s Hospice will be held on the new Bay Gateway on Saturday, October 29.

It will start from the new junction by McDonald’s on Morecambe Road and this time there will be no need for actual wellies.

“The hospice is keen to keep the brand of the ‘Welly Walk’ alive after seeing more than 5,000 walkers take on the event since the first walk in 2015,” said a spokesman for the hospice.

Seven other local charities – Animal Care, Unique Kidz and Co, Cancer Care, Galloways, Lancaster Boys & Girls club, Claver hill project and Morecambe Bay Cottage Park will also be involved.

It starts at 11am.

People can only sign up online HERE although if anyone is struggling please call in at the hospice on Slyne Road for help.

Every walker will also receive a water bottle sponsored by local businesses JWK Solicitors, IBay Homes, Cannon Hygiene and 315 Health Club.

Each bottle will display the message “I’ve Walked the Bay Gateway”.

No official opening date has yet been confirmed for the Bay Gateway but we are awaiting comment from Lancashire County Council.