Date revealed for new Eric and Ernie statue Morecambe could have had

A £75,000 statue of Britain’s best-loved comedy duo will be unveiled in Blackpool next month – less than a year after a similar plan was scrapped in Morecambe.

The 8ft tall bronze sculpture of Morecambe and Wise will be revealed on Friday, October 14 at the Winter Gardens theatre in Blackpool.

Graham Ibbeson working on a miniature 3D model of Eric and Ernie.

The 3D work showing Eric Morecambe cuddling his comedy partner Ernie Wise was created by Yorkshire sculptor Graham Ibbeson.

He was originally working on a similar likeness of Eric and Ernie to be wall mounted and placed in a Hall of Fame-style garden in Morecambe.

But plans for this fell through in December 2015 due to a “lack of enthusiasm” for the project.

This came after Lancaster City Council asked if the public wanted the monument in Morecambe but only eight people replied to the consultation.

Eric Morecambe's son Gary and widow Joan visit the sculpture at Graham Ibbeson's workshop.

The statue celebrates the 75th anniversary of Eric and Ernie first appearing together on stage.

It will be unveiled by Eric’s widow Joan, alongside eldest son Gary and daughter Gail together with a representative from Ernie Wise’s family.

Mr Ibbeson said money for the statue came from the Winter Gardens’ owners Blackpool Council and private sponsors.

“Blackpool took the idea on board and I really wanted to get this done to reunite Eric and Ernie,” said Mr Ibbeson, who also sculpted the Eric Morecambe Statue in Morecambe.

“I am pleased with the outcome and the family is pleased with the outcome.”

Eric Morecambe’s widow Joan said: “We never dreamed of seeing a statue unveiled to both Eric and Ernie in Blackpool, a town that we have so many happy memories of from all the many shows the boys performed there over the years.”

