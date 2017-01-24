Date pencilled in for Morecambe Music Festival

Talks are under way to start a Morecambe Music Festival similar to an annual event in Lancaster.

Organisers have pencilled in July 1 for a one-day event hoping to rally together the town’s pubs to put on a Morecambe equivalent of the successful Lancaster Music Festival.

The driving force behind the Morecambe Music Festival is singer Stuart Michaels.

Representatives of The Visitor, The Bay, local licensees and councillors were at an initial organising committee meeting held last Wednesday.

If you would like to get involved with the Morecambe Music Festival call Stuart on 07984 759772.